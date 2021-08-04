[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: It’s so ridiculous that the Arlington government wants yet another logo change.
Well over $40,000 in taxpayer dollars were spent on the last change, which resulted in an unnecessary and subversively twisted (literally and figuratively) logo.
Wow, Arlington government potentates love to spend others’ money – the more foolish, the more they promote it.
The logical thing to do is reinstate the old, patriotic, historic Arlington seal.
Richard Otto, Arlington
