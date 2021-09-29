[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: As two people who were involved at the inception of Arlington’s soon-to-be-retired county logo (one in favor, one not-so-much), we want to commend the county on making a wise choice in the new logo.
Emphasizing Arlington’s unique geography conveys information. When people from places remote enough that they don’t know Arlington ask where we are from, it always works well to tell them, “Across the Potomac from Washington, D.C.” That geography, and the relationship with Washington and Alexandria, has defined Arlington.
The new symbol is also inclusive in ways that previous versions never could be. The new logo literally encompasses everyone. Adoption of the retiring logo was controversial for none of the reasons relevant to its retirement.
The adoption of this new logo, following fairly extensive public discussion, should not be so controversial. It is Arlington.
Chris Zimmerman, Ron Carlee
Zimmerman was a member of and served several terms as chairman of the County Board. Carlee served as county manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.