Editor: One of the half-hidden gems of Arlington is the obelisk located at the intersection of Fairfax Drive and North Glebe Road near the Ballston Quarter mall.
The obelisk is one of the most ingenious things I have ever seen. When sunlight hits it at various angles during the day, several parts glow a certain color; as the day wears on and the sun’s angle changes, different colors light up, so the variety of color combinations is ever-changing. It is wonderful!
However, well-meaning people from another part of Arlington’s government planted trees around the obelisk. As these trees mature, they will (and have already begun to) hide the obelisk from the sunlight and even hide it from view. The Arlington government giveth, and the Arlington government taketh away.
This problem could be solved easily by the removal of two of the several trees that have just been planted at that intersection; bushes would be just as comfy-seeming as trees, and people could still marvel at this unique piece of Arlington ingenuity.
So the problem is clear, and the solution is simple and inexpensive. But will the county government do it, or will the wonderful obelisk be allowed to disappear from view?
Joseph Le Blanc, Arlington
