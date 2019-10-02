Editor: Tuesday, Nov. 5, is a very important Election Day, and as president of the League of Women Voters of Arlington, I would like to encourage your readers to make an election plan.
Voting is our way to make a difference and influence our communities, and developing your own personal election plan will ensure you have a voice this year.
The League of Women Voters’ election Website – www.VOTE411.org – is a one-stop shop for everything you need to develop your election plan. You can find your polling place, check voter ID laws and see absentee-in-person voting periods and locations.
You also can look up your ballot by entering your address – this will show you all the candidates and issues you can vote for this election, along with candidate responses to our nonpartisan questions.
Putting together a plan will help you make sure you get to the polls with all the information you need. You can also encourage your friends and family to form their own election plans.
Whichever way you choose to vote this year, know that by doing so you are fulfilling the single most important aspect of our democracy.
In this time of great political divide, voting brings us together as Americans. It is the one time when we are all equal.
Joan Porte, Arlington
Porte is president of the League of Women Voters of Arlington.
