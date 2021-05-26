[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The following letter was sent to Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay:
The best thing that could happen regarding Fairfax County Public Schools is for you to encourage the School Board and Superintendent Scott Brabrand to pull the plug on the racist, anti-white Critical Race curriculum that is being forced on county taxpayers and schoolchildren.
The School Board would not be pushing false and hateful race ideology without the acquiescence of the Board of Supervisors. If you or the supervisors had nothing to do with this “woke” assault on white people, why haven’t you shut this garbage down? How is it possible that the School Board can contract (using our tax money) scam artists and racial demagogues to harangue students, parents, teachers and employees with divisive, phony, Marxist propaganda?
County leaders should immediately put a stop to this brainwashing. What’s being done with race indoctrination is despicable. People are sick of this scam.
We need to stop treating “people of color” like perpetual victims and all white people as racists, bigots and oppressors. “Systemic” racism is a false narrative. It’s an ugly fiction designed to further certain political ends, and everyone knows it.
Intelligent, thinking people try to live by the Golden Rule and treat others as they would like to be treated. It’s such a sensible concept, but I doubt the School Board has ever heard of it, as they continue to bully students and parents with racist ideology while suppressing contrarian points of view.
Further, Mr. McKay, as someone who cares about fairness, you should press the School Board to reinstate individual merit in the admissions process for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology. To punish some students in order to create a false “equity” is both unconstitutional and un-American.
Edward Wenzel, Vienna
