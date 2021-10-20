[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: During the recent gubernatorial debate, Terry McAuliffe opined: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
His opponent, Glenn Youngkin, had just pointed out that Fairfax County parents were shocked and upset to learn the high-school library stocked sexually explicit material. Youngkin went on to remind the audience that then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe had vetoed a bill that would have informed parents that such explicit material was available in the school libraries.
McAuliffe’s attitude typifies the the high-handed arrogance so recently displayed by so many School Board members in Northern Virginia. Whether the issue be sexually explicit material in the library, misrepresenting the nation’s history, renaming schools or forcing preferred pronouns, School Board members scarcely tolerate parental input, and are anxious to squelch it.
I believe parents, and all taxpaying residents, have every right to expect public-school administrators to be considerate and responsive to the public’s concerns. If McAuliffe’s imperious attitude becomes policy for public schools, parents and taxpayers should demand the right to opt out of funding public schools and fund the schools of their choice.
Rosalind Sloan, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.