[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: As a high-school senior, I’m beyond excited to be able to cast my first-ever ballot for former and future governor Terry McAuliffe.
For me, the choice is quite clear – we can either continue the progress we’ve made since the Democrats took control of the General Assembly in 2019, or we can turn Virginia back to the dark days of Ken Cuccinelli, when our state was anti-woman, anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ.
I for one believe that Virginia must continue to move forward, and Terry McAuliffe is the man who can keep this ship on an even keel. He’s done it before and he can do it again, building on the building blocks we’ve laid out since 2013.
I’m voting for Terry McAuliffe because I want Virginia to continue to move forward.
Matthew Savage, Falls Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.