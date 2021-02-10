Editor: The following letter was sent to U.S. Sen Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.):
You have correctly characterized the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as an insurrection against our republic, our democracy and our nation’s body politic. Donald Trump sanctioned the attack and did not intervene when he was called to do so by members of Congress whose safety and very lives were being threatened during the attack. And such insurrection took the lives of five people.
Abraham Lincoln said that if slavery is not wrong, then nothing is wrong. To paraphrase this famous statement, if an angry mob, incited by a president, storms the Capitol, while Congress is in session, to reverse the proceedings to elect a new president, by threatening the safety and lives of Congress in session and by building a scaffold and shouting “Hang Mike Pence” – if this is not an insurrection, there is no such thing as an insurrection.
To your fellow Republicans, please remind them: “They were coming for us, and very narrowly we escaped with our lives!”
A vote by the Senate to acquit this criminal, for the second time, is a vote to sanction the possibility of any future president who disagrees with being turned out of office by a fair and honest election, to storm the Capitol, perhaps this time in a more fully armed rebellion.
In World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines and announced to the Philippine people, “Rally to me – rise and strike!” On behalf of our children who will be reading the history books, and for future unborn American generations, please, do the right thing by crowning your legacy and plead with your fellow Republican senators as follows: “Rally to me and find this ex-president guilty of inciting and abetting an insurrection against the very government whose Constitution he had sworn to uphold.”
R. Conley Ricker Jr., Falls Church
