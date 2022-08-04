Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making.
The recent announcement by Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation that they will work together to restore a portion of Scotts Run stream parallel to the Capital Beltway, as part of a larger restoration project for the important natural resource, shows the MCA’s efforts to work closely with government agencies in connection with I-495 NEXT is paying dividends.
MCA conditioned its support for I-495 NEXT on the Scotts Run restoration and other important environmental projects. And government agencies are starting to deliver.
I-495 NEXT, when coupled with Maryland’s efforts to improve transportation between the two states, including offering reliable express-bus service on the Express Lanes, will not only help reduce cut-through traffic that has plagued McLean residents for years, but also provide fixes to a number of long-neglected stormwater problems. Credit goes to the MCA’s Transportation and Environment, Parks & Recreation committees.
While I miss my friends and neighbors, it’s good to know that the MCA is under great leadership and remains committed to protecting the quality of life in McLean.
Rob Jackson, Wake Forest, N.C.
Jackson is former president of the McLean Citizens Association.
