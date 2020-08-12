Editor: These are times of distress and angst. Every day seems to bring worse news than the last. It seems the coronavirus ravaging our country will never end.
However, it is well to remember the bright spots that make the days a little better.
As the virus raged and businesses closed, the restaurants in McLean, partially for survival and partially as a public service, started to provide much-needed carryout service. To name a few: the Greek Taverna, Family Restaurant, Café Tatti, Kazan and Café Oggi.
They and the patrons who went out of their way to frequent our treasured restaurants should receive our community’s appreciation and thanks.
Then there’s our elected officials. The service provided by them during the pandemic to inform the public – John Foust, Kathleen Murphy, Barbara Favola and Rep. Jennifer Wexton – is above and beyond. Their Zoom events, and frequent e-mails about the virus to keep folks informed deserve a special thanks.
McLean is a special place because of the special people who serve and those who support them.
Fariborz Fatemi, McLean
