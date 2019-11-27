Editor: Have you read the McLean Community Business Center (CBC) Vision Plan? Based on a quick survey of many of my closest friends and neighbors, I regrettably learned that not one of them was familiar with it.
The Board of Supervisors has authorized a Comprehensive Plan amendment to review recommendations for the McLean CBC. This is the first full plan review of the CBC since 1998 and, as such, it represents a very significant time of transition for the McLean community.
Once approved, the plan’s recommendations will be incorporated into the Comprehensive Plan to guide planning and zoning decisions for our community, effectively predicting the future of McLean.
The plan is available for review on the Fairfax County Planning & Development Website. I urge local residents to scan it, or read it in detail, and consider it in the larger context of neighborhood plans.
For example, review the approved plan for Scotts Run to see how the combined plans can fit together. (Scotts Run is a 17-building, 8-million-square-foot development that has begun construction along Route 123 and Anderson Road.)
When you review the McLean CBC Vision Plan, consider driving around other neighborhoods that have undergone similar transitions, such as Falls Church and Ballston. See what you like and what you don’t like about their built environments. Drive down Chain Bridge Road to Anderson Road to get a perspective of the new Scotts Run development and roadways and how it might affect the McLean plan.
The vision plan represents an opportunity for our community to work together to predict the future of McLean. It can provide a path for making many improvements to McLean, including more good restaurants, residential expansion, and facilities for our youth. Or, it can provide a path to McLean becoming the third stop in the Tysons Corridor, the Tysons – Scotts Run – McLean CBC corridor.
Sharon Gamble, McLean
