Editor: I read Hal Donahue’s naive letter [“Murphy, Democrats Deserve the Majority,” Oct. 10] with humor at best. I love the statement, “that no one is above the law”!
Not to bring up old news, but I held a top-secret clearance for more than 30 years. Had I treated classified material even close to the way it was treated by Hillary Clinton, I would have lost my clearance and my job, and probably been prosecuted/gone to jail. But then, to quote the Democrats, “no one is above the law” – unless you are Hillary Clinton or a Democrat.
Regarding impeachment: After two-plus years of a complete failure with Russian collusion, it was time to move to a new impeachment inquiry – Ukraine.
Yes, I would say that the administration handled the restart of the Ukraine situation/investigation poorly, and should of let the Department of Justice take the lead. However, Trump’s errors aside, the situation regarding Joe Biden’s son deserves a little looking into, even for a naive person. (BTW, where can I apply for such a position?)
Mr. Donahue is exactly right about one thing. Virginia does deserves better – better than Del. Kathleen Murphy and the Democratic Party.
Dudley Losselyong, Great Falls
