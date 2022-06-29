Editor: Thank you for your recent coverage on the Missing Middle housing proposal. Thank you for your recent coverage on the Missing Middle housing proposal. Your continued coverage of proposals to alter a century of zoning laws is important to help inform Arlington residents of the potential danger and negative impact on homeowner investments in exchange of benefits solely to private equity and developer profitability.
The Arlington County Board should not cede land-use planning to real-estate developers.
The coverage astutely noted that the zoning changes have the potential to reduce the number of middle-income residents, decrease the tree canopy by 50 percent and significantly tax school, fire, transportation, parking, sewer and freshwater systems. None of these impacts have been studied by the county government.
A limited pilot program might be a better way to inform potential impacts and align infrastructure investments, so that additional population density can be managed. Universal up-zoning of all residential property is a rash, radical change from Arlington’s farsighted decades-long transit-oriented-development planning approach.
A successful county government is fair and responsive to citizens and will implement thoughtfully planned initiatives geared toward smart growth.
Scott Ferguson, Arlington
