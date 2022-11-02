Editor: Let us fervently hope that the current Arlington County Board will not be remembered as the group that foisted on unsuspecting residents the destruction of our community’s old, leafy, peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods.
I don’t happen to live in one myself, but they are precious and must be preserved. Their tranquility and forests benefit all of us.
“Missing Middle” is wrong on so many fronts. It needs to be jettisoned, so we can all move on to other matters.
Arlingtonians, please do not buy this pig in a poke!
Chris Schons, Arlington
