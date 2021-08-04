[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: For a community that uses the word “equity” unceasingly, Arlington hosting a test-run of ranked-choice voting rings with irony.
Ranked-choice voting penalizes voters with lower levels of literacy and those with limited Internet access – often poor, minority and elderly voters – because they frequently vote for just one candidate, with their votes counting only in the initial round.
In a race with five or more candidates, it is unlikely that any one candidate will win an outright majority in the first round. So these voters are effectively shut out of participating in the subsequent rounds where a winner is selected.
In New York City’s June ranked-choice primary election, 25 percent of black voters (as opposed to 10 percent of white voters) voted for just one candidate. Overall, only 42 percent of voters used all five available slots to rank the maximum of five candidates (in order of preference). This explains why the NAACP complained about ranked-choice voting and why many New York State lawmakers are leery of it.
Fundamentally, the problem in Arlington is ill-informed voters who refuse to vote for anyone not endorsed by a party. If diversity (of thought, race, ethnicity or socio-economic status) is the goal, then drawing names out of a hat likely would produce better results than would ranked-choice voting.
The opaque, complicated ranked-choice process is ripe for finagling. People understand how a majority voting system works; cryptic algorithms, not so much.
Given the pandemic of unwarranted voter-fraud charges, this is probably the worst time in history to pick a convoluted voting system that will sow seeds of suspicion. New York’s own ranked-choice-election debacle (where “test” votes were inadvertently tallied) gave partisan media outlets fodder to exploit voters’ unease.
Not for the first time, I’ve asked myself why Arlington must always be on the leading edge of boneheaded partisan nuttiness, no matter the cost.
Suzanne Smith Sundburg, Arlington
