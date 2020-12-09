Editor: Having moved to the D.C. region for graduate school nearly a decade ago, we made Arlington our home when we bought a single-family house last year. We enjoyed the walkable neighborhoods, the proximity to Washington and easy access to the region’s natural beauty.
As architects, my wife Carrie and I purposefully chose our home here for a number of reasons. The county government’s clear and flexible accessory-dwelling-unit (ADU) regulations assured us of a path to create a three-generation home for our future family. For my in-laws, they will need space of their own to age gracefully, surrounded by their future grandchildren.
My father-in-law, who lives with progressive disability, will benefit from aging-in-place design and the dignity of autonomy. With Arlington’s Missing Middle Study, we were encouraged that we could make this dream a reality.
This potential flexibility will give us design options to host visiting family members to help care for our in-laws.
Our neighborhood, like numerous others, has seen itself transform even in the short time since we’ve bought our home here. The changing needs of families and lifestyles means the character of any neighborhood is evolving and representative of diverse residents who call Arlington home. Providing options to design their dreams makes our communities more affordable, diverse and nimble for future changes.
Many residents have left their mark on their homes, and the same holds true for any ADU, townhouse, duplex or other options considered in the Missing Middle study.
Stephen Parker, Arlington
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.