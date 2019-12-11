Editor: Arlington Public Schools has built something beautiful – a diverse, vibrant school that celebrates and integrates students wherever they are from. But rather than celebrate that achievement, it is about to put an end to it.
Francis Scott Key Elementary School, also known as “Escuela Key” for the last quarter of a century, has resided in the transient-rich Courthouse neighborhood. In 1995, I was hired as the principal to make the new full-school bilingual Spanish/English immersion program a success.
When I began, creating a new and cohesive immersion school was quite a challenge. Bilingual education was new and untested, and cultural and socio-economic integration was as difficult then as it is today.
But the evidence is now clear: bilingual education produces better cognitive skills as well as the multicultural skills needed to thrive in an increasingly diverse society. It truly nurtures global citizens.
Over my 23 years as principal of Escuela Key, test scores went up and students successfully learned from each other and their teachers in both English and Spanish.
Our teachers, staff and families created a community like few others. Escuela Key was recognized by the Embassy of Spain and invited to become one of their elite group of International Spanish Academies. Key hosted visitors from across the country and around the world who wanted to learn from us.
Escuela Key is the model for two-way Spanish-immersion schools, with more than half of the students attending the school from the neighborhood. It has effectively done its job educating children, taking in as many as we could and doing so in two languages.
Arlington Public Schools is now proposing that Key School’s immersion program be moved to another school. While that may not seem so serious, I know that the location of Key has been critical and integral to our success and maintaining our diversity.
If the school system moves the immersion program to a location that is miles west from where most of our students live and their parents commute, it will effectively be closing Key School.
Moreover, one proposal would put Key School less than 2.5 miles from the only other immersion school in the county, Claremont. Both schools would then reside in the western side of the county.
Such a move does not serve our students or their families, nor does it reflect our commitment to diversity and integration. Putting two immersion schools together on the same side of the county disadvantages those in the eastern half.
There clearly is enough interest in such a progressive county as Arlington for a third immersion elementary school. That should be the goal of the school system – not closing one down and opening a new one on the far side of the county.
Dr. Marjorie L. Myers, Arlington
Myers served as principal of Key Elementary School from 1995 to 2018.
