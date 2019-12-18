Editor: I oppose the move of Key Immersion Elementary School from its current location.
As a former School Board member and chairman, I know it can be difficult to balance the needs of individual schools with the needs of our overall community. I also know that unless we deliberately cultivate equity, diversity and inclusion as guiding principles of our decision-making, those values are not fully realized, and our community suffers.
As we address our growing population, our solutions must not be limited to a redistribution of seats that views students as interchangeable pieces. Our values demand a broader view.
Key School, or Escuela Key, is the historical heart of the Latino community in Arlington. It was founded as a bilingual school when the county was out of compliance with the U.S. Office of Civil Rights for not addressing the instructional needs of Spanish speaking students. My two children attended. Today, it is an internationally recognized example of socio-economic and cultural integration; one that was difficult to create and takes conscious effort to maintain.
Key’s success depends on a 50/50 split of native and non-native Spanish-speaking students. The proposed move will take the school miles from its current location and most of the native-Spanish speaking students’ homes.
This is where the county must look beyond a simple redistribution of seats. In theory, these students could move with the school, but if you talk with the families in Woodbury Park like I have, you will learn that is not a real option. Many of these families do not drive. They are dependent on the physical proximity and transit-rich location of Key. If Key moves, these families will not, undermining decades of investment in the program and these families.
Equal representation of native and non-native Spanish speakers means Spanish is spoken on the playground, in at lunch, not just in the classroom and where Latino students have bilingual educators. It is at the heart of the bicultural development Key students embody and central to the sense of equality the school creates.
If the school moves, this vibrant program will suffer. So will the families that are left behind, for whom Escuela Key its community are a lifeline in an increasingly tumultuous environment.
Arlington faces some difficult choices. Moving this pioneering, successful bilingual school is not the answer and does not reflect our values.
Dr. Emma Violand-Sanchez, Arlington
Dr. Violand-Sanchez is a retired Arlington Public Schools administrator and served eight years on the School Board.
