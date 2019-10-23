Editor: A vote for Gary Pan to represent the 34th District in the House of Delegates is a vote to finally resolve chronic transportation issues in our community.
Mr. Pan’s opponent sits on the House Transportation Committee and, when asked about Northern Virginia representation on the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) at the recent Great Falls Citizens Association candidates’ debate, she was dumbfounded and had nothing – literally nothing – to say. She was tongue-tied.
Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-34th) should be embarrassed about that, given the amount of money our region sends to Richmond, the role the CTB plays statewide and the substantial needs we have here at home. No wonder the Northern Virginia Technology Council chose not to endorse her.
Pan’s priority is to address years of neglect (and he is actually capable of doing so).
Traffic congestion has increased dramatically in the five years since she has been in office and we still have tolls on Interstate 66 inside the Beltway. The only bright spot is some movement on Route 7, but only after substantial community pressure and years of unnecessary delays.
We need a delegate who will work for us on the issues that matter most to our community and our quality of life – not someone who spends all of her time and limited political capital on personal pursuits.
Time is up for Del. Murphy.
Craig Parisot, Great Falls
