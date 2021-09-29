[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The new Arlington logo selected by the County Board was my absolute least favorite of the options.
I wonder if there is an appropriate accompanying slogan, like “Arlington: We Make D.C. Square Again,” or “Arlington: D.C.’s Grown-up Child Who Still Lives in the Basement but Pretends He’s Independent.”
Arlington has not been part of the District of Columbia since 1847, but now our County Board has graciously returned us, essentially announcing that we only matter because of the bigger city across the river from us.
Obviously, we are part of the D.C. metro area, but so are Takoma Park, Alexandria and Leesburg, each of which has a distinct identity.
Gertrude Stein famously said about Oakland: “There’s no there, there.” But the city of Oakland never embraced that as its official identity!
If this really is all Arlington is about, then perhaps we should re-unite with D.C. and join the fight for statehood.
Mark Habeeb, Arlington
