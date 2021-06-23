[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: We need a payment model for dementia care that results in better outcomes for dementia patients and their unpaid caregivers.
Local residents should ask members of Congress the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act. The bill directs the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to test different payment structures for dementia-care management so to streamline healthcare for people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Both Medicaid and Medicare’s treatment of dementia care is very fragmented. This results in higher costs and poorer care. A switch from pay-per-service to annual per-patient care will encourage managed care. These bills also will make management programs financially feasible to health-care providers, especially smaller and more isolated practices.
This money is for setting up and testing a new care model for dementia. We have seen success with similar models for cancer care. No individual will have to participate in this new model.
My wife was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in her 40s. I was fortunate that I had a team of doctors to diagnose her, most doctors are not familiar with dementia, especially non-Alzheimer’s forms. Most are not so lucky and have to deal with medical personnel who do not recognize dementia nor know how to deal with it. All members of the member team need to be familiar with dementia even when dealing with non-dementia issues.
Paul Chernoff, Arlington
