Editor: In the Nov. 19 Sun Gazette editorial [“Fairfax Police Chief Hits the Road”], there is a suggestion that the former Chief of Police for Arlington County, M. Jay Farr, retired due to the incoming Arlington commonwealth’s attorney, Parisa Dehghani-Tafti.
This is incorrect.
While it is true that Ms. Tafti and I did not look through the same lens all the time, we did strive to seek common ground wherever possible. On those occasions where there was a difference of opinion, I found Ms. Tafti willing to consider the police department’s position. Overall, we had a very professional and respectful relationship.
Reference my retirement and early departure, I was in a deferred-retirement option that I entered into in December of 2017 and was obligated to depart the county in December of 2020. My decision to leave early was based entirely on my relationship with the Arlington County Board.
Board member Christen Dorsey’s comments regarding the Police Review Committee highlighted his concerns about the police department. He noted that this committee, a project out of the county manager’s offfice, once completed should finally provide recommendations for a police department that this community deserves. Not exactly a glowing endorsement of my efforts, or others’, over the past 30 years. It became apparent that the County Board and Mr. Dorsey were seeking to move in a different direction.
I am confident that the current acting chief of police, Charles Penn, is continuing to build a strong working relationship with the commonwealth’s attorney to provide the best service possible to the Arlington community.
M. Jay Farr, Broadlands
Farr served as Arlington chief of police until earlier this year.
