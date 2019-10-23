Editor: Regarding Dudley Losselyong’s letter in the Oct. 17 Sun Gazette, criticizing Del. Kathleen Murphy and associating her with Hillary Clinton’s treatment of classified material, I truly do not comprehend the connection between Del. Murphy’s qualifications for the House of Delegates and Clinton’s alleged treatment of classified material.
Clinton is not the candidate here, nor is Del. Murphy’s treatment of classified material an issue.
That said, I hope Mr. Losselyong had the opportunity to read the U.S. Department of State report this month of a multi-year probe of the Clinton e-mail matter, and its conclusion that it was essentially a tempest in a teapot.
I, too, had a top-secret clearance many years ago as a naval-intelligence officer, and one of the important aspects of intelligence work is connecting the dots. There are no dots here to connect.
Philip Tierney, McLean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.