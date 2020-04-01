Editor: Arlingtonians have been pretty good citizens when it comes to social distancing, but when it comes to toilet paper, their behavior has been – well, it rhymes with gritty.
Every paper-goods shelf in every grocery store has been stripped bare of toilet paper and paper towels for weeks. Do people think they are suddenly going to need 12 rolls per day? Or is there some Mount Everest of toilet paper sitting in people’s basements?
Give your fellow citizens a break – leave some “behind” for others.
, Tom HaferArlington
