Editor: While I see the perspective of encouraging sending students back into school for in-person learning, other students gain from “virtual” learning.
Some families are not comfortable sending their kids back into schools where it is a high risk of getting COVID. These families may be at high risk, and are just trying to keep their kids and families safe.
It’s also worth being mindful that some of those families are unable to provide proper and correct materials, such as a laptop or functioning Internet service, and some students are unable to attend virtual classes due to their own personal background and environment they are in.
Could there be other possibilities to increase the ability to learn? Such as a better focus or study strategies?
Sarah Gomez, Oakton
