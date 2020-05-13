Editor: Recently, I received a phone call from someone named Susan from the “Local Democratic Party.” They were calling to remind me of the May 19 town election. They also told me: “Two Hunter Mill Democrats are running; Howard Springsteen for Mayor and Roy Baldwin for Town Council.”
This is supposed to be a nonpartisan election. Are these candidates that desperate?
Local Vienna elections should be about issues, not party affiliation. We have to come to terms with reduced tax revenues due to the coronavirus, and challenges in development along Maple Avenue.
Vienna is a great place to live, and we want to keep it that way. The last thing we want to do is to reduce the quality of life we experience.
Any candidate who puts fear into a voter by telling them something cannot be done to maintain our quality of life because of reduced tax revenue should be sent packing. We need to elect candidates that are able to think “outside the box,” not “business as usual.”
In this election, we are fortunate to have many candidates to choose from. For me, my main issues are the over-development of Maple Avenue and the Restoration of Beulah Road Park. My outside-the-box thinkers comprise a team of candidates: Pasha Majdi for mayor and David Patariu, Chris Wright and Andrea Dahl for Town Council.
Ed Belte , Vienna
