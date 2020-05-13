Editor: A giant bag of handmade heart-shaped pillows sits in my closet.
It remains the most visible product of my education in a Montessori school, where instead of sitting in desks and learning from a standardized curriculum, my classmates and I were free to explore and learn what interested us. For me, that included sewing a large quantity of small heart pillows and doing many math problems.
Unfortunately, most children do not get to experience this individualized learning in the public or private schools they attend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these kids are faced with little to no instruction and are not used to working and learning independently to this degree. These students will most likely fall behind their peers who are able to continue their learning at home.
As summer begins, many parents will be re-evaluating their children’s schools and their instruction (or lack thereof) during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are concerned with student progress, you should consider sending them to a Montessori school, as the individualized curriculum and independent learning allows students to make up the curriculum left from this year and prepare them to succeed in any future learning environments.
Montessori schools follow a completely different education philosophy, which provides children more choice and independence. Instead of dividing children by grade, Montessori classrooms are divided into three-year age groupings, which allow students of different ages to interact more freely. Children can choose what they want to do from a wide variety of options, including many hands-on activities. Teachers work with the children to create individualized curriculum that will aid them in their learning process and help them to reach the necessary achievements for their age.
I have personally experienced the benefits of the Montessori method and how it prepared me for my future academic endeavors, but you don’t have to take my word for it. Several well-documented studies provide evidence that Montessori students outperform their traditionally educated peers academically and socially.
(Unfortunately, most Montessori programs end after elementary or middle school, but these students have little difficulty adjusting to traditional schools.)
But what about the cost? Although Montessori schools are perceived as very elite and expensive, this often is not the case. There are many different Montessori programs with varying tuition, classroom size and age groups.
The benefits of Montessori schools are only accentuated by the struggles of traditional schools to teach in this pandemic. If your child has been studying hard over this pandemic, and/or works at a faster or slower speed than their peers, Montessori is the perfect option for you that will help your child progress.
Margaret McLaughlin, Arlington
