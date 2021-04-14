[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: In politics, people often treat the concept of “first-time candidate” as a bad thing. I don’t see it that way at all.
I think we need new, progressive energy in our government, and we need someone who represents average Virginians; a first-time candidate provides a fresh outlook and is a far better representative of the people than candidates who have been entrenched in our political systems for years.
This is why I am supporting Sean Perryman for lieutenant governor. His policies and vision reflect the needs of average Virginians.
His experience as a grass-roots organizer, serving as the youngest ever president of the Fairfax County NAACP and fighting for police accountability, will be an incredible asset in the office of lieutenant governor as he works to fight the systemic racism in our criminal-justice system. This activist background sets Perryman apart from any other candidate in the race.
Being a first-time candidate and an activist, rather than a career politician, may seem like an obstacle to some, but in this case, it is an advantage. I look forward to seeing him channel his experiences into meaningful and effective policy that will improve the lives of all Virginians.
Colleen Moore, Arlington
