Editor: I’ve read that the Route 7 widening project will cost more than $300 million. If so, it is taxpayer dollars well spent.
I and 50,000 other travelers per day want to thank our leaders – Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-31st) and Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-34th) – for working to solve complex transportation problems along the Route 7 corridor. I also appreciate that our elected officials worked hard to reduce the cost of the project without compromising its goals to preserve green areas and provide efficient and safe access to Route 7.
I realize that we can’t always get the fancy flyovers and extra traffic signals, and, that there are tradeoffs with many stakeholders. The solution may not be perfect, but it will shave time off of my daily commute and help keep me and those I love safer.
Nancy Hopkins, Vienna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.