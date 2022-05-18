Editor: I am a candidate for the McLean Community Center Governing Board. I am running non-partisan.
Little did I know what I was getting into when I decided to run. I put myself forward as a candidate initially because I was concerned about the center advocating for electric-vehicle chargers – something I disagreed with.
There are, however, other issues. On them I 100-percent agree with the May 12 letter [“MCC’s Board Needs Broad-Minded Members”] in the Sun Gazette. The aggressive campaigning going on is ridiculous – including street signs funded by the Democrats, and various circulating e-mails demanding a commitment to oppose future Drag Queen Story Hours.
I agree that spending a fortune on a consultant to rewrite the long-standing mission statement is an ill-advised use of taxpayer money. When I attended a Governing Board meeting in April, there was a sleep-inducing discussion of whether the word “joy” should be added to the proposed new mission statement. It was a total waste of time.
All of the candidates gave three-minute speeches to the McLean Citizens Association on May 4. Interestingly, one of the Democratic endorsed candidates, Kristen Groennings expressed opposition to future Drag Queen Story Hours.
If I had to recommend candidates who are broad-minded, I would, of course, recommend modestly that you vote for me. I also endorse Debra Butler and Maire Shine. All are running as non-partisan.
Lauren S. Kahn, McLean
