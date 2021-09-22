[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: A clear difference once existed between Maryland and Virginia. Virginia had lower taxes, was more business-friendly and was less intrusive.
With progressives in control, Virginia has progressively declined. We have the choice to halt or hurry that decline.
We can halt the decline by refusing to indoctrinate our children with a distorted version of history, one that judges 18th-century people by 21st-century standards. We can halt the decline by allowing those parents against this indoctrination to be fully heard. We can halt the decline by supporting and providing for our police. We can halt the decline by refusing to allow the federal government to use Virginia as a dumping ground for the undocumented, unvetted and unvaccinated. We can halt the decline by selecting candidates backed by the local population rather than candidates bankrolled by out-of-state billionaires. We can halt the decline by selecting a gubernatorial candidate who has worked and succeeded in the private sector, rather than a candidate whose main achievement has been as a fund-raiser for a corrupt political machine.
Virginia does not have to become the Southeast’s equivalent of Illinois. In this season, we can vote Republican and halt the progressive decline.
Art Levine, Arlington
