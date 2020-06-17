Editor: I wanted to share my support of the fine men and women in the Arlington County Police Department and Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
I think those who want to de-fund them are guilty of what they claim to oppose – the stereotyping of the group due to the actions of the few.
William Barnes Lawson Jr., Arlington
