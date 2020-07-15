Editor: While Americans are coping with the impact of a pandemic, the reopening of public schools is causing additional shock waves.
Our school systems not only educate our children, they structure the relationship between working parents and their employers. The school system daily assumes the custody of children during most of the day, allowing parents to hold jobs and pursue careers.
Parents now face the possibility of a continued or partial shutdown of the schools for the 2020-21 academic year. They may be faced with their children attending classes online full time, or attending in-school two or three days a week. Neither of these options is satisfactory from an educational perspective; the incomes of working parents clearly will be impacted.
All the experts agree that children belong in school. It is well known that, during community crises, children are at risk for anxiety, depression, disruptive behavior and substance abuse, especially when they are unsupervised. That is why countries around the world are reopening their schools.
As school administrators and government officials engage in hostile debate, parents are being forced to find a way to educate their children. For many, home-schooling or a variant of it seems a reasonable option. I say “variant” because some parents recognize that they do not have the time or skills to teach academic subjects. They can, however, structure cooperative arrangements with other parents to create a consortium where teachers can be hired to teach math, science, English, etc.; in effect, creating a classroom setting that allows parents to maintain employment.
During the research for a book I recently published concerning my own learning disabilities – “Dyslexic: My Journey” – I encountered parents who chose to homeschool their children.
Some sought to instill in their children a religious and moral component they believe is not found in the public schools. Some were concerned about the materials presented in classes that seem bent on presenting America’s historical shortcomings, while omitting the historic strides that benefited America and the world. Homeschooling allowed them to present their children with a traditional view of America’s history and culture in a safe environment.
Of particular interest to me were the parents who chose to homeschool to provide a learning environment for their children already identified as learning disabled. With homeschooling, the curriculum could be geared to the children’s special needs.
In the late 1930s and 1940s, when I attended school, my teachers in both parochial and public schools were not trained to identify or address learning disabilities. My antisocial behavior masked my learning disabilities, and I was written off as “Crazy Mikey.” My working-class parents never went beyond grade school. During Worked War II, they worked around the clock in defense plants, and were busy coping with “Crazy Mikey,” not helping me add a simple column of figures.
Given the academic dissatisfaction with school curricula – and confusion over whether or not school will be in session for 2020-21 – homeschooling, private schools and other options, are likely to explode. Whether parents choose to homeschool alone or in a consortium, beyond teaching standard academics they should be alert to behaviors that might signal a learning disability, and provide the appropriate techniques so the child can learn.
There are many behaviors a child with a learning disability may exhibit. Some of the warning signs are: difficulty paying attention, confusion with following directions, poor coordination, and difficulty reading aloud, to name a few. “Dyslexic: My Journey” includes an appendix of warning signs and sources where parents can find help. The appendix can be found on the book’s Website at www.michaelpbalzano.com.
In response to the pandemic, entire industries have restructured the relationship between employers and their workforce that will impact the post-pandemic business world. At the same time, the controversy over education will force parents to seek alternatives to the public-school system.
As industry is forced to restructure its operations, homeschooling and other initiatives may create alternatives to the public-school crisis that appear more favorable to parents and children, and could result in positive changes in the current system.
Michael Balzano, McLean
Balzano was an illiterate garbage collector who earned a PhD with distinction from Georgetown University, became the director of the Peace Corps, and advised six U.S. presidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.