Editor: I am writing in response to the article “Local Churches Working to Bridge the Racial Divide” [Nov. 19].
I am strongly encouraged by the strides that people are making in our community to try and unite people of different backgrounds and races. I believe that making an effort to mix the congregations of both churches is a great way to start thoughtfully trying to undo the division between races.
It’s important to be able to look back and realize that these issues have been occurring for a long time, even if we haven’t always noticed.
Being ignorant is never intended, but I think that it is so important to try and learn more about others’ points of view. So, I liked the quote in the article about needing genuine social and personal transformation.
I look forward to seeing how these active changes will look over time.
Dorothy Grotos, Arlington
