Editor: Economists predict that Maryland will lose up to 99,000 jobs from increasing its state minimum wage to $15. Large job losses are expected, even though Maryland’s increase is being phased in over a six-year period.
Yet, Virginia appears likely to follow suit, even though it is not as wealthy as Maryland and can’t afford as high a minimum wage.
Five bills in Virginia’s legislature would raise the state minimum wage to $15, including one by the powerful Senate majority leader. And on top of that, a bill would allow localities to set an even higher wage [“Levine: Give Localities Power to Set Wage Floor,” Arlington Sun Gazette Jan. 16-22].
These requirements will wipe out jobs, especially in rural areas of Virginia that have low wages and low living costs to match. There are entire counties where the median hourly wage is below $15, yet people there are mostly middle-class homeowners because it’s cheap to live there.
A typical employer’s profit margin is just a few percent. How can employers there afford to raise wages for all workers to at least $15 – including unskilled, entry-level workers – when they currently pay even experienced workers less than $15 per hour? They can’t.
Hans Bader, Arlington
