Editor: In an era of extreme partisanship and polarization, there’s one common denominator between the two parties.
Both want to use ranked-choice voting, a ballot change that lets a voter rank the candidates. It works through a series of eliminations and tabulations to ensure a candidate reaches a majority (more than 50 percent) of the vote.
Ranked-choice voting also increases the diversity among both candidates and voters, increases turnout, and increases choice because voters can safely vote for third-party candidates and independents. It already is being used in states and localities across the country. Virginia can help lead the country by joining them.
Groups such as FairVote Virginia (which I volunteer with) are advocating for ranked-choice voting here in the commonwealth.
Arlington was on track to be the first to use ranked-choice voting; however, this was before leaders decided to flip-flop and hit the brakes on its implementation for this year’s County Board election.
It’s time for our elected officials across the commonwealth to have the fortitude to do what’s right, even if it’s not politically expedient for them.
I encourage readers to get involved by contacting their elected officials and volunteering with groups such as FairVote Virginia, which focuses solely on ranked-choice voting.
Jack Houston, Alexandria
