Editor: Where did the Sun Gazette get the idea that a proposed constitutional amendment would establish “an independent redistricting commission,” as reported in the Aug. 13 issue?
Nothing could be farther from the truth. The commission would be wholly in the sway of the General Assembly, and especially its partisan leaders. That’s why Arlington Democrats urge voters to reject the deeply flawed proposal.
The commission would have 16 members – eight would be members of the General Assembly, eight would be chosen from lists put forward by the partisan leaders of the General Assembly. And the eight “citizens” would be selected from those lists by retired judges, each of whom would have gotten to the bench with the approval of the General Assembly.
In January 2019, as the General Assembly began to consider redistricting reform, the Arlington County Democratic Committee adopted a resolution calling for independent and nonpartisan redistricting. As the proposed amendment is neither, the Arlington County Democratic Committee voted overwhelmingly to oppose it.
Most problematic would be the ability of any two partisan legislative members of the “commission” to send the mapmaking to the Supreme Court of Virginia, a body that is in control of Republicans – including the sister of a sitting state senator, a former member of the General Assembly (both House and Senate) and a former right-hand man to the hyper-partisan Ken Cuccinelli.
The proposed amendment would be a wildly unsuitable addition to the constitution of Virginia
Cragg Hines, Arlington
