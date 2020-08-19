Editor: In its coverage on Aug. 13, the Sun Gazette mislabels the proposed redistricting commission that would be created if Virginia voters approve it through a state constitutional amendment on Nov. 3.
It is not independent, as the article suggests. What is before us is a commission comprising legislative leaders of both parties and hand-picked citizens. Negotiating as much as each side will concede leads to powerful legislators effectively choosing their voters.
We have in place legislation passed by Democrats – with no Republican support – binding the legislature to outlaw gerrymandering by following criteria ensuring representation for racial and language minorities and communities of interest. The Virginia Supreme Court is not bound by this law, should map-drawing revert to them.
There are fatal flaws in this amendment. Vote “no” on it on Nov. 3, and an amendment will be written as it should have been done in the first place.
Mary Detweiler, Arlington
