Editor: Thank you for highlighting the amplified impact of increasing the tax rate on top of increased assessments [“Arlington Homeowners Could See Double-Whammy on Taxes,” Jan. 21].
Isn’t it ironic that the county continues its disingenuous blather about housing “affordability” and “equity” and the “missing middle” while it takes every opportunity to inflate land values and housing costs?
The manager and board members know that increasing real-estate tax bills makes housing even less affordable for all Arlingtonians – including renters. And that this impact falls hardest on residents who are living on more modest or fixed incomes.
It reminds me of Al Eisenberg’s 1997 complaints to a congressional committee about the “loss” of affordable housing, even as he and others board members rubber-stamped Arna Valley’s death warrant – a development that according to the Washington Post and USA Today resulted in the displacement of thousands of black and Hispanic residents.
So Arlington has now “progressed” from economically cleansing low-income, working-class people to displacing its middle-income workers and retirees. Yet the County Board insists on using the same tools and densification/gentrification policies that have failed, time and again, to preserve existing affordable housing or to produce new housing that is truly affordable to the people who need it most.
Suzanne Smith Sundburg, Arlington
