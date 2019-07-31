Editor: If you use Key Bridge to leave or enter D.C., or drive through Rosslyn to access Route 50, Interstate 66 or the George Washington Memorial Parkway, you already are aware of the traffic congestion in Rosslyn.
What you may not realize is there are four additional large high-rise residential complexes proposed for Rosslyn, which will also include two major hotels and a 40,000-square-foot conference center. And if these new residents and visitors do not own or use their own cars, as the county hopes, they will use Uber and taxis, which will add even more congestion.
Why has the county government not done a much-needed traffic study that includes ALL four developers’ proposals to address the impact this increase in traffic and population will have on an already congested area?
Although it is important to review the projects’ footprints, the design, the exterior appearance, etc., shouldn’t the county government also determine, independently, the impact of the additional cars, Ubers and taxis?
I fear that unless the county can specify ways to absorb and successfully handle the additional traffic, Rosslyn – which goes by the title “the Gateway to Virginia” – will become “the Gridlock to Virginia.”
Lana Steinberg, Arlington
