Editor: I submit this in agreement with James Zinn’s recent letter to the editor [“Please, No More Roundabouts on N.Va. Roads”].
Today’s governments, and much of society, have turned into whiny, overprotected twerps. I wish that the governments would allocate more money for road repairs and none for all the nonsense – such as speed bumps, bogus traffic circles and salt.
The “traffic circles” are dangerous, as they veer vehicles off their course, potentially forcing them into parked vehicles or pedestrians. A body in motion tends to stay in motion and in the same direction/course.
Richard Otto, McLean
