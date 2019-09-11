Editor: The Sun Gazette, in its editorial of Aug. 29, was right to lament the Arlington School Board’s misplaced focus on school name changes rather than student achievement.
Washington-Lee High School did not have to be renamed Washington-Liberty – at great expense to taxpayers – to avoid memorializing Robert E. Lee. The name “Lee” can just as easily stand for another famous Lee in Virginia, like the African-American Judge Gerald Bruce Lee, or the governor and war hero Light-Horse Harry Lee.
With the money it could have saved by not changing the school name, the School Board could have provided bus transportation to more students. Middle- and high-school students who live within 1.5 miles of a school are not allowed to take the bus. This places an unfair burden on their parents to drive them to school, because walking that distance is not feasible in winter months or heavy rain.
Hans Bader, Arlington
