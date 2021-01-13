Editor: The invitation for a recent fund-raising event for two Fairfax County School Board members – titled “Betsy DeVos Forced Retirement Party with Laura Jane Cohen and Karl Frisch” – promised a “virtual celebration of the long-overdue (forced!) retirement of Betsy DeVos, the worst U.S. Secretary of Education in history!”
Tickets ranged in price from $15-$250 each.
More than just being classless and blatantly partisan, it is unethical and a violation of School Board code of conduct.
In addition, such petty and tone-deaf priorities are a slap in the face to the children in this county, including my fourth-grade son. These children have languished in misery during months on end of sub-par “virtual” schooling, one more betrayal by a School Board that has abandoned them and shown a total disregard for their well-being.
It sickens me that our School Board would rather play partisan politics than get students into school. It’s abundantly clear that their time and energy is being spent on anything but giving our kids the quality education that they deserve.
Megan Roberge, McLean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.