Editor: The Sun Gazette’s April 23 editorial [“Our View: FCPS Can’t Get Its Act Together”] adds one more subject to our school system’s national reputation.
For the past several years, our system was known for its “social engineering.” Now we have added to that the failure of online learning.
As your editorial correctly points out, the responsibility for these belong with our “enlightened” School Board.
Bill Yontz, McLean
