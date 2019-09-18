Editor: To keep the name of Washington-Lee High School the same, the five hardheads of the Arlington School Board could have substituted “Richard Henry” for “Robert E.” with minimal cost or collateral damage.
But the minimal option was not their intent. The punitive School Board members drooled for a maximum version of collateral damage: Sever the school’s identity from its recognizable history of positive achievements.
Donald Morey, Arlington
