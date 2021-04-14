[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] focused occupations have above-average growth and wages. And the librarian at your school is ready to help.
Your school librarian has an abundance of books and online databases to help your child learn about any scientist or mathematician they want. If your child needs help selecting these resources, the school librarian knows how to curate reading suggestions. All you need to do is ask.
Librarians can also connect your child to free online resources. School-library Websites have student links for STEM skills to help families access these materials at home.
Additionally, your school’s librarian is aware of Websites that require subscriptions that your child can also use if you are looking for “virtual” extracurricular programming.
Before the pandemic hit, makerspaces were becoming more prevalent in school libraries, because they present students with creative and critical-thinking activities. Even if your school library is not physically open, reach out to your school’s librarian and ask him or her about makerspace activities your child can conduct at home with everyday resources.
If you are looking for STEM opportunities, reach out to your school’s librarian during school-library month. We’re here to help.
Chad Brizek, Springfield
