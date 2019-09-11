Editor: Washington-Lee High School was given its name in 1925. Among the despicable acts of the Jim Crow era, the Robert E. Lee moniker represented an unequivocal act of intimidation directed toward Americans of African descent.
How disappointing would be if our own educators were not in the vanguard of attempting to right some of the transgressions of that era – transgressions that occurred right here in Arlington.
Your Aug. 29 editorial-page characterization of the recent name change to Washington-Liberty as being “designed to assuage the misplaced guilt of far-left School Board members,” is a perfect illustration of why such name changes are necessary.
To examine history appropriately, all voices need to be considered. Failure to do so results in the myopia revealed in your editorial.
Jim Lepore , Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.