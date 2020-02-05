Editor: I would like the opportunity to address businesses that welcome small children to their establishment – malls, restaurants, museums, medical offices, etc. – and request that they add a small step-stool in their restrooms for toddlers/children to reach the sink to wash their hands.
Some restrooms have water flow at a wave of a hand, thank you; however, often the water is too hot or too cold or comes out in a trickle. And, small children often are afraid of the noise from the hand dryers—paper towels would be nice.
These are small changes that would make a big difference.
Joan Nisley, Vienna
