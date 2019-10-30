Editor: The Bonder and Amanda Johnson Community Development Corporation (BAJCDC) has been part of the Green Valley neighborhood since October 1999, and we are celebrating 20 years of service to the community and Arlington as a whole.
But our story goes back to before the Civil War, when free blacks owned property and land and built schools and churches that fostered a deep sense of community.
The dismantling of Freedman’s Village at the end of the Civil War brought even more newly freed African-Americans to the area. That sense of community was the basis for the founding, in 1908, of Macedonia Baptist Church (which still stands today at 22nd Street South) in the home Bonder and Amanda Johnson – for whom the center is named.
In the years and decades since, Green Valley has maintained the sense of community even throughout challenging times in its history.
For 20 years, BAJCDC has held weekly food pantries for those in need (including ensuring that recipients receive groceries for holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas, in addition to their weekly distribution), tutored and mentored hundreds of schoolchildren, developed wellness programs to help clients manage health issues, provided clients with employment-readiness support, rental and utility payment assistance, and so much more. The breadth and depth of the services offered would lead one to believe that there is a expansive staff and resources BAJCDC’s disposal. Instead, the center operates with one full-time executive director and a part-time staffer, and on the generosity of volunteers.
BAJCDC’s service delivery is not just limited to Green Valley and South Arlington, as we receive referrals from across Arlington. With the arrival of Amazon, Nestlé and other corporations, we know that the numbers of those in need of help will increase. Thus far, we’ve been able to provide assistance – whether for food, clothing, or help paying rent (to name a few) – to almost everyone who has come to us.
But we need your help to continue to do so. You can join us for “Dancing with The Arlington Stars,” where some of Arlington’s leading names – including County Board member Katie Cristol, former County Board member Mary Hynes, School Board member Monique O’Grady and Dr. Leonard Hamlin (former pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church) will help us raise money and awareness for the work of BAJCDC.
The event takes place on Nov. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the AUSA Conference and Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd. Tickets are $100, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2mwMIQl .
Can’t make it on Nov. 2? Visit www.bajcdc.org for information on how you can get involved.
AJCDC’s work for the next 20 years and beyond is to ensure that every Arlington resident who comes to us for service and support not only receives it, but also receives the wraparound services that lead to a path of self-sufficiency. And it still takes a village to do that.
Cicely Whitfield, Arlington
Whitfield is executive director of the Bonder and Amanda Johnson Community Development Corporation.
