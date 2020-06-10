Editor: In light of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black people across the U.S., Arlington must acknowledge its failures in overcoming its own history of segregation and discrimination.
The county budget and police data signify that the County Board pays little more than lip service when it comes to supporting equity and the black community.
In the 2019 fiscal year, the Arlington County Police Department received nearly $70 million in county funding. This is more than three times the amount of money allocated to Economic Development and Community Planning combined. And this doesn’t account for federal funding also provided to police across the country.
The minimum salary for a county police officer is higher than the starting salary of a public-school teacher with a master’s degree. While the average salary of APS teachers decreased by 1.91 percent from 2018 to 2019, the police budget saw a 2.2-percent increase, of which over $400,000 was used for pay raises.
The remainder of that budget increase was used for things such as a contractual increase in taser costs, and the purchase of a body scanner to detect trace amounts of drugs for the Arlington detention facility. In 2018, $148,700 was spent on funds for training and armory associated with the opening of a new firing range.
Not included in this spending is an investment in a body-camera system, which Police Chief Jay Farr has recently shot down for being too costly.
While some might argue that a stable police budget is necessary to keep the county safe, the question of who is kept safe should be at the forefront of our conversations.
Arlington Public Schools reports that 9.7 percent of its students are black. Yet black children made up 56.8 percent of Arlington’s juvenile arrests in 2018.
Numbers cannot depict in full the experience of being black in Arlington. Peers at school using racial slurs, teachers refusing to place a black child in a gifted program, schools assuming that just because a student was black he was first-generation, and administrators segregating a senior portrait mosaic by skin color are just a few recent examples of trauma that burdens black Arlingtonians.
This should be a moment for Arlingtonians to take a critical look at their biases and actions. The County Board and the police department should take a hard look at their budgets and expenditures and determine if their money should be spent in alignment with their values. And Arlingtonians at large should take this time to reflect on personal biases, educate others and call for taxpayer dollars to be spent in a way that promotes peace, not policing.
If Arlington truly aims to achieve a community in which “each person is important,” it should show that it cares about black lives.
Sachi Cooper, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.